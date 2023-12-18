Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was ₹234.35 and the close price was ₹232.1. The stock had a high of ₹238 and a low of ₹227.35. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹220,842.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,146,343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.