Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was ₹234.35 and the close price was ₹232.1. The stock had a high of ₹238 and a low of ₹227.35. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹220,842.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34.
The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹234 and the high price is ₹237.4.
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 235.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 236.1, with a bid quantity of 14400. On the other hand, the offer price is 236.2 with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock's open interest stands at 78501600.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹235, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -2.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and has fallen by ₹2.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.83%
|3 Months
|16.05%
|6 Months
|28.41%
|YTD
|48.09%
|1 Year
|46.28%
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹237.4, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.02% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.05.
On the last day, the trading volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,146,343. The closing price of the shares was ₹232.1.
