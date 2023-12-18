Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 237.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was 234.35 and the close price was 232.1. The stock had a high of 238 and a low of 227.35. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 220,842.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 238 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 8,146,343 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 234 and the high price is 237.4.

18 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Powergrid December futures opened at 237.25 as against previous close of 238.05

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 235.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 236.1, with a bid quantity of 14400. On the other hand, the offer price is 236.2 with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock's open interest stands at 78501600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹235, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹237.45

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 235, with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -2.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.03% and has fallen by 2.45.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.83%
3 Months16.05%
6 Months28.41%
YTD48.09%
1 Year46.28%
18 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹237.4, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹237.45

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 237.4, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.02% and the actual decrease in value is 0.05.

18 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹232.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,146,343. The closing price of the shares was 232.1.

