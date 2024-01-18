Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 239.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.1 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid, the Indian state-owned electric utility company, saw its stock open at 238.9 and close at 239.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 241.2 and a low of 237.9 during the day. Powergrid has a market capitalization of 222,377.44 crore and a 52-week high of 245.2 and a 52-week low of 157.8. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 395,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹239.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹239.1

Based on the current data of Powergrid stock, the price is listed at 239.1 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained the same since the previous trading session.

18 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹239.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 395,971 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 239.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.