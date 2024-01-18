Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars in Positive Trading Session

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid, the Indian state-owned electric utility company, saw its stock open at ₹238.9 and close at ₹239.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹241.2 and a low of ₹237.9 during the day. Powergrid has a market capitalization of ₹222,377.44 crore and a 52-week high of ₹245.2 and a 52-week low of ₹157.8. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 395,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
