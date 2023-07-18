comScore
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 241 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's stock opened at 242 and closed at 240.1. The stock had a high of 244.85 and a low of 239.25. The company has a market capitalization of 168,108.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 303,350 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:47:21 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241.5, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹241

The current stock price of Powergrid is 241.5. There has been a 0.21% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

18 Jul 2023, 11:36:22 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹242, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹241

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 242, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change in the stock price is 1.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21:12 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.1, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹241

The current stock price of Powergrid is 242.1 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or 1.1 points.

18 Jul 2023, 11:05:33 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹241.75, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹241

The current stock price of Powergrid is 241.75, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75, or 0.31% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45:14 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.5, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹241

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.5. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.5.

18 Jul 2023, 10:34:44 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹243.45, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹241

The current stock price of Powergrid is 243.45. There has been a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.45, which means the stock price has increased by 2.45.

18 Jul 2023, 10:22:29 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹243.5, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹241

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 243.5 with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 2.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% and the net change in the price is 2.5.

18 Jul 2023, 10:02:28 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹242.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹241

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is at 242.25. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.25, which means the stock has gained 1.25 points.

18 Jul 2023, 09:47:30 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241.95, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹241

The current stock price of Powergrid is 241.95 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and the actual change in price is 0.95.

18 Jul 2023, 09:36:26 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹242.2, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹241

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.2. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.2.

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:19:41 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241.8, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹241

The current price of Powergrid stock is 241.8 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting a positive trend.

18 Jul 2023, 09:06:28 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹241, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current stock price of Powergrid is 241, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock has increased by 0.37% from its previous closing price and has gained 0.9 points.

18 Jul 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹240.1 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 303,350 shares. The closing price for the shares was 240.1.

