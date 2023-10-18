Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 206.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's 207.05

28 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 207.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.1 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 203.3 and closed at 203.05. The stock reached a high of 208.9 and a low of 202.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 192569.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1072986 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹206.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹207.05

Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was 206.1, reflecting a decrease of 0.46% compared to the previous day's closing price of 207.05. The net change for today was -0.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC241.95-4.0-1.63251.5161.2234610.84
Power Grid Corporation Of India206.1-0.95-0.46208.9153.34191684.97
Adani Green Energy939.85-8.4-0.892259.15439.35148875.29
Adani Power333.9-1.7-0.51410.0132.55128783.19
Adani Energy Solutions764.3-11.6-1.53385.3630.085257.11
18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is 204, while the high price is 208.85.

18 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 206.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 206.7, while the offer price stands at 206.75. There is a higher bid quantity of 18000 compared to the offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 59238000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹206.55, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹207.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is 206.55. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.5 units.

18 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock is 153.18750 and the 52-week high price is 209.00000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.2 (-36.84%) & 3.0 (-26.83%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.1 (-7.69%) & 0.55 (-8.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 202.7 and the high price is 208.9.

18 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 207.05. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has gained 4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.85 with a bid quantity of 3600 shares, while the offer price is 205.9 with an offer quantity of 3600 shares. The open interest for Powergrid is 59763600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 207.05. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days200.40
10 Days199.00
20 Days199.35
50 Days191.98
100 Days188.29
300 Days177.88
18 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.25 (-34.21%) & 3.15 (-23.17%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.15 (-10.26%) & 0.6 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 202.7 and a high price of 208.9 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 207.05, with a percent change of 1.97. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.97% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4, indicating that the stock has increased by 4. Overall, this data suggests that Powergrid's stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2

Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.0 with a bid quantity of 3600. The offer price is 205.1 with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 59518800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Powergrid Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5457
Buy5558
Hold3344
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 207.05 with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 1.97.

Click here for Powergrid AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price today was 202.7 and the high price was 208.9.

18 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-47.37%) & 2.5 (-39.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.6 (+33.33%) & 0.8 (+33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current price of Powergrid stock is 207.05. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4. Overall, there has been a positive movement in the Powergrid stock.

18 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2

Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.5 and the offer price is 205.65. The bid quantity is 3600 and the offer quantity is 14400. The open interest for the stock is 59540400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Corporation of India stock reached a low of 202.7 and a high of 208.9 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The Powergrid stock is currently priced at 207.05, with a percent change of 1.97. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.97% compared to the previous trading session. The net change for the stock is 4, meaning that it has increased by 4 rupees.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.3 (-31.58%) & 3.1 (-24.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.25 (+15.38%) & 0.7 (+16.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
18 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 207.05. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation of India stock had a low price of 202.7 and a high price of 208.9 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 206.0 with an offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 59392800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 207.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.97, which indicates an increase in price. The net change in price is 4, meaning the stock has gone up by 4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months15.17%
6 Months19.93%
YTD29.25%
1 Year30.38%
18 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 207.05. There has been a percent change of 1.97, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹203.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 1,072,986 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 203.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.