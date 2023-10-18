Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 206.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's 207.05

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹206.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹207.05 Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was ₹206.1, reflecting a decrease of 0.46% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹207.05. The net change for today was -0.95.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 241.95 -4.0 -1.63 251.5 161.2 234610.84 Power Grid Corporation Of India 206.1 -0.95 -0.46 208.9 153.34 191684.97 Adani Green Energy 939.85 -8.4 -0.89 2259.15 439.35 148875.29 Adani Power 333.9 -1.7 -0.51 410.0 132.55 128783.19 Adani Energy Solutions 764.3 -11.6 -1.5 3385.3 630.0 85257.11 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is ₹204, while the high price is ₹208.85.

Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 206.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 206.7, while the offer price stands at 206.75. There is a higher bid quantity of 18000 compared to the offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 59238000.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock is 153.18750 and the 52-week high price is 209.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-36.84%) & ₹3.0 (-26.83%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.1 (-7.69%) & ₹0.55 (-8.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.85 with a bid quantity of 3600 shares, while the offer price is 205.9 with an offer quantity of 3600 shares. The open interest for Powergrid is 59763600.

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 200.40 10 Days 199.00 20 Days 199.35 50 Days 191.98 100 Days 188.29 300 Days 177.88

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.25 (-34.21%) & ₹3.15 (-23.17%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.15 (-10.26%) & ₹0.6 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2 Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.0 with a bid quantity of 3600. The offer price is 205.1 with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 59518800.

Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 4 5 7 Buy 5 5 5 8 Hold 3 3 4 4 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-47.37%) & ₹2.5 (-39.02%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (+33.33%) & ₹0.8 (+33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2 Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.5 and the offer price is 205.65. The bid quantity is 3600 and the offer quantity is 14400. The open interest for the stock is 59540400.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.3 (-31.58%) & ₹3.1 (-24.39%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 18 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (+15.38%) & ₹0.7 (+16.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid October futures opened at 208.25 as against previous close of 207.2 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.15. The bid price is 205.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 206.0 with an offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 59392800.

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.65% 3 Months 15.17% 6 Months 19.93% YTD 29.25% 1 Year 30.38%

