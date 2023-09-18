Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 195.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.2 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The stock of Powergrid opened at 196.45 and closed at 195.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 196.45 and a low of 192.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 135,463.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 203.95 and 139.76 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 546,797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

