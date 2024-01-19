Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Goes South

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -2.3 %. The stock closed at 239.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 228.9 and closed at 239.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 235.7, while the lowest was 226.1. The company has a market capitalization of 217,262.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.2, and the 52-week low is 157.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 639,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is at 233.6. There has been a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.5. Overall, the stock's performance is showing a decline in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹239.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 639,764 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 239.1.

