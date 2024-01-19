Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Goes South

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹228.9 and closed at ₹239.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹235.7, while the lowest was ₹226.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹217,262.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.2, and the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 639,764 shares.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is at ₹233.6. There has been a percent change of -2.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.5. Overall, the stock's performance is showing a decline in value.
On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 639,764 shares traded.
