Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Goes South

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹228.9 and closed at ₹239.1 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹235.7, while the lowest was ₹226.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹217,262.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.2, and the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 639,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.