Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as negative trading trend continues

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹208.85 and closed at ₹207.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹208.85 and a low of ₹204 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹191,685.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,294 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹203.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.55% or ₹3.2.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹202.9, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -3.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.74% and the value has decreased by ₹3.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.03%
|3 Months
|15.29%
|6 Months
|19.74%
|YTD
|28.84%
|1 Year
|29.66%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹206.1 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the overall change in price is -0.95.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,445,294 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹207.05.
