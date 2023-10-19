Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as negative trading trend continues

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 206.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 208.85 and closed at 207.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 208.85 and a low of 204 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 191,685.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,294 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹203.3, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹206.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 203.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.55% or 3.2.

19 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹202.9, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹206.5

The current stock price of Powergrid is 202.9, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -3.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.74% and the value has decreased by 3.6.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.03%
3 Months15.29%
6 Months19.74%
YTD28.84%
1 Year29.66%
19 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹206.1, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹207.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 206.1 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the overall change in price is -0.95.

19 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹207.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,445,294 shares. The closing price for the shares was 207.05.

