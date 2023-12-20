Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 231.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.9 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 232.7 and closed at 231.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 234.4 and a low of 230.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 217,541.12 crore. Its 52-week high is 238 and its 52-week low is 153.34. On the BSE, there were 733,638 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹231.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 733,638 shares. The closing price for Powergrid was 231.9.

