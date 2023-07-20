Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Positive Trading Boosts Stocks

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 241.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of Powergrid trading saw an open price of 242.7 and a close price of 241.15. The stock reached a high of 246.1 and a low of 240.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid stands at 169,677.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65, while the 52-week low is 186.35. A total of 319,898 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹243.25, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹241.15

The current stock price of Powergrid is 243.25. This represents a net change of 2.1 points, or a percent change of 0.87%.

20 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹241.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 319,898 shares. The closing price for the stock was 241.15.

