Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 207.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.55 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day's open price for Powergrid was 208.25, with a close price of 207.2. The stock reached a high of 210.65 and a low of 206.85. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 194,894.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.1, while the 52-week low is 153.34. On the BSE, there were 758,982 shares traded for Powergrid.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹207.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 758,982 shares, with a closing price of 207.2.

