Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -2.07 %. The stock closed at 205.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd. (Powergrid) opened at 204 and closed at 206.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 207.35 and a low of 202.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 191,313.42 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 208.9 and 153.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 672,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.45, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹205.7

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 201.45. There has been a percent change of -2.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.25.

20 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 201.45 and a high price of 205.7 for the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.35, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹205.7

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.52%
3 Months15.67%
6 Months18.84%
YTD28.4%
1 Year28.28%
20 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹205.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹205.7

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 205.7. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹206.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 672,384 shares. The closing price of the stock was 206.5.

