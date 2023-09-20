Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹194.55 and closed at ₹194.2. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹200.5, while the lowest price was ₹194.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹139,543.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹203.95 and ₹139.76 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 989,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

