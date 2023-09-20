Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 3.01 %. The stock closed at 194.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's stock opened at 194.55 and closed at 194.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 200.5, while the lowest price was 194.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 139,543.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 203.95 and 139.76 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 989,596 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹194.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 989,596 shares. The closing price of these shares was 194.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.