Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet Amidst Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 243.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.65 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 242.3 and closed at 243.65. The highest price reached during the day was 243.4, while the lowest price was 240. The company has a market capitalization of 167,864.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. A total of 479,439 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹240.65, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 240.65. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3 units.

21 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹243.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 479,439 shares, and the closing price was 243.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.