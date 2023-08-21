Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet Amidst Negative Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹242.3 and closed at ₹243.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹243.4, while the lowest price was ₹240. The company has a market capitalization of ₹167,864.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹266.85, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. A total of 479,439 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹240.65. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3 units.
