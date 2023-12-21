Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 227.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 233.05 and closed at 233.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 235.35, while the low was 226.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 211,309.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 238, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,201,532 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Powergrid December futures opened at 224.8 as against previous close of 227.3

Powergrid, a stock trading at a spot price of 229.15, has a bid price of 229.85 and an offer price of 230.0. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 7200 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 74,372,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹229.05, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹227.2

The current price of Powergrid stock is 229.05 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% from its previous closing price and has gained 1.85 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.14%
3 Months5.16%
6 Months17.3%
YTD41.73%
1 Year39.38%
21 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹227.2, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹233.9

The current stock price of Powergrid is 227.2, which represents a decline of 2.86% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.7.

21 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹233.9 on last trading day

On the last day of Powergrid's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,201,532. The closing price of the shares was 233.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.