Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Strong Trading Performance

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹233.05 and closed at ₹233.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹235.35, while the low was ₹226.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹211,309.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹238, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,201,532 shares.
Powergrid, a stock trading at a spot price of 229.15, has a bid price of 229.85 and an offer price of 230.0. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is also 7200 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 74,372,400.
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹229.05 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.81% from its previous closing price and has gained 1.85 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.14%
|3 Months
|5.16%
|6 Months
|17.3%
|YTD
|41.73%
|1 Year
|39.38%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹227.2, which represents a decline of 2.86% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.7.
On the last day of Powergrid's trading on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,201,532. The closing price of the shares was ₹233.9.
