Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of ₹243.15 and a close price of ₹244.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹246.25, while the lowest price was ₹242.6. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at ₹170,793.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total BSE volume for Powergrid on this day was 72,156 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:01:49 AM IST
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹245.25, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹244.15
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹245.25. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹1.1. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has seen a small increase.
21 Jul 2023, 09:45:28 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 72,156 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹244.15.
