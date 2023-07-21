comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of 243.15 and a close price of 244.15. The highest price reached during the day was 246.25, while the lowest price was 242.6. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at 170,793.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The total BSE volume for Powergrid on this day was 72,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:01:49 AM IST

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 245.25. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by 1.1. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has seen a small increase.

21 Jul 2023, 09:45:28 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 72,156 shares. The closing price for the shares was 244.15.

