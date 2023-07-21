Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.1 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Powergrid's stock opened at ₹243.15 and closed at ₹244.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹246.25 and a low of ₹242.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹170,968.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 90,809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:33:23 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.15 yesterday
