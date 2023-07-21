Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Negative

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹243.15 and closed at ₹244.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹246.25 and a low of ₹242.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹170,898.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.