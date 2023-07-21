comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Negative
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge as Trading Turns Negative

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 243.15 and closed at 244.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 246.25 and a low of 242.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 170,898.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,873 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:35:46 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹243.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹244.15

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 243.95 with a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:21:46 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹243.75, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹244.15

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 243.75. There has been a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

21 Jul 2023, 11:01:02 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹244.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 244.4. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25.

21 Jul 2023, 10:48:23 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹245.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹244.15

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 245.15 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 1.0. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% or 1.0.

21 Jul 2023, 10:34:14 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Powergrid BSE recorded a volume of 91,916 shares. The closing price for the stock was 244.15.

