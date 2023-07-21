Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of ₹243.15 and a close price of ₹244.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹246.25, while the lowest price was ₹242.6. The market capitalization for Powergrid is currently at ₹170,793.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total BSE volume for Powergrid on this day was 72,156 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹245.25. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹1.1. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has seen a small increase.
