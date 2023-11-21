Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trade Turns Bearish

On the last day, the open price for Powergrid was ₹210, and the close price was ₹209.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹211.2, while the low was ₹208.9. Powergrid's market capitalization is ₹194,661.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹215.1 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 406,879 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹208.75. There has been a -0.26% percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.55.
The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹208.65, while the high price is ₹210.2.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹209.9. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, meaning that the stock has gained 0.6 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|3 Months
|12.14%
|6 Months
|19.08%
|YTD
|30.59%
|1 Year
|27.81%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹210. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, meaning the stock has increased by ₹0.7.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 406,879 shares, and the closing price was ₹209.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!