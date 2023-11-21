Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trade Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 209.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, the open price for Powergrid was 210, and the close price was 209.55. The stock's high for the day was 211.2, while the low was 208.9. Powergrid's market capitalization is 194,661.64 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 215.1 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 406,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹208.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹209.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 208.75. There has been a -0.26% percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of 0.55.

21 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 208.65, while the high price is 210.2.

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹209.9, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹209.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is 209.9. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, meaning that the stock has gained 0.6 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months12.14%
6 Months19.08%
YTD30.59%
1 Year27.81%
21 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹210, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹209.3

The current stock price of Powergrid is 210. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, meaning the stock has increased by 0.7.

21 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹209.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 406,879 shares, and the closing price was 209.55.

