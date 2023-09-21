Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 200.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.7 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 199.85 and closed at 200.05. The stock reached a high of 205.9 and a low of 198.45. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at 142,787.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.95, while the 52-week low is 139.76. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,155,680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹204.7, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹200.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is 204.7. There has been a 2.32 percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

21 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹200.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 1,155,680 shares. The closing price for Powergrid on that day was 200.05.

