Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges, Trading Positively

Powergrid stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 240.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹242.95 and closed at ₹240.65. The stock reached a high of ₹247.8 and a low of ₹241.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹172,468.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹266.85, while its 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 142,039 shares.
22 Aug 2023, 09:03:47 AM IST
22 Aug 2023, 08:13:04 AM IST
