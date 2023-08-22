comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges, Trading Positively

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 240.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 242.95 and closed at 240.65. The stock reached a high of 247.8 and a low of 241.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 172,468.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 266.85, while its 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 142,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03:47 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.25, up 2.74% from yesterday's ₹240.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 247.25. There has been a percent change of 2.74, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 6.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.6 points.

22 Aug 2023, 08:13:04 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹240.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 142,039 shares and closed at a price of 240.65.

