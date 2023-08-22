Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges, Trading Positively

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹242.95 and closed at ₹240.65. The stock reached a high of ₹247.8 and a low of ₹241.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹172,468.07 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹266.85, while its 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 142,039 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.