Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 227.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 223.25 and closed at 227.2. The highest price reached during the day was 233.2, while the lowest price was 222.75. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 216,099.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 238 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 910,512 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹232.35, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹227.2

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 232.35, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.27% or 5.15.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹227.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 910,512 shares. The closing price for the stock was 227.2.

