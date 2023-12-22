Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trading

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹223.25 and closed at ₹227.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹233.2, while the lowest price was ₹222.75. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹216,099.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹238 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 910,512 shares.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹232.35, with a percent change of 2.27 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.27% or ₹5.15.
