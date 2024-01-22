Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Positive Trading on the Rise

Powergrid January futures opened at 238.25 as against previous close of 236.5 The stock of Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 237.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 236.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 237.1. There is a bid quantity of 3600 and an offer quantity of 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is at 65203200.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹240.7 and the low price is ₹236.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹237.25, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹235.45 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹237.25. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.8. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has increased in value.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.5 (-41.18%) & ₹0.85 (-34.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of ₹220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹2.75 (+6.78%) & ₹11.25 (+3.21%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 308.1 -0.35 -0.11 325.6 162.65 298754.28 Adani Green Energy 1676.85 106.8 6.8 2185.3 439.35 265618.49 Power Grid Corporation Of India 237.25 1.8 0.76 245.2 157.8 220656.27 Adani Power 536.85 17.3 3.33 589.3 132.55 207059.77 Adani Energy Solutions 1128.6 77.55 7.38 2798.6 630.0 125894.5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid Live Updates

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.71% 3 Months 5.87% 6 Months 28.58% YTD -0.76% 1 Year 42.18%

