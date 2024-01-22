Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Positive Trading on the Rise

9 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Powergrid stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 235.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock price opened at 237.1 and closed at 235.45 on the last trading day. The high price reached during the day was 240.7, while the low was 236.65. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 220,656.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 245.2 and 157.8, respectively. The stock traded a volume of 469,890 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 238.25 as against previous close of 236.5

The stock of Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 237.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 236.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 237.1. There is a bid quantity of 3600 and an offer quantity of 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is at 65203200.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 240.7 and the low price is 236.65.

22 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹237.25, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹235.45

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 237.25. There has been a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.8. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has increased in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.5 (-41.18%) & 0.85 (-34.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 22 Jan 10:52 were at strike price of 220.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 240.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 2.75 (+6.78%) & 11.25 (+3.21%) respectively.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC308.1-0.35-0.11325.6162.65298754.28
Adani Green Energy1676.85106.86.82185.3439.35265618.49
Power Grid Corporation Of India237.251.80.76245.2157.8220656.27
Adani Power536.8517.33.33589.3132.55207059.77
Adani Energy Solutions1128.677.557.382798.6630.0125894.5
22 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 236.65 and the high price is 240.7.

22 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months5.87%
6 Months28.58%
YTD-0.76%
1 Year42.18%
22 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹235.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 469,890 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 235.45.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.