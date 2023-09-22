Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 201.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.85 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 205 and closed at 204.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 205.45 and a low of 200.4. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 140,764.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 205.9 and 139.76, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 562,518 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹198.85, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹201.8

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that it is currently priced at 198.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of 2.95 in its price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.35%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months21.0%
YTD25.78%
1 Year18.39%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.8, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹204.7

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 201.8. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹204.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 562,518 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 204.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.