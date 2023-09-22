Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹205 and closed at ₹204.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹205.45 and a low of ₹200.4. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹140,764.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹205.9 and ₹139.76, respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 562,518 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that it is currently priced at ₹198.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -2.95, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.95 in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.35%
|3 Months
|1.23%
|6 Months
|21.0%
|YTD
|25.78%
|1 Year
|18.39%
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.8. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.9 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 562,518 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹204.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!