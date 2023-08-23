Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹247.55 and closed at ₹247.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹250 and a low of ₹246.80 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 274,735.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.