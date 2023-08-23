comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 247.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 247.55 and closed at 247.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 250 and a low of 246.80 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 274,735.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00:14 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹247.8

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 248, which has had a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.2 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Powergrid has seen a slight increase.

23 Aug 2023, 09:43:18 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹247.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹247.8

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 247.85. There has been a small percent change of 0.02, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:11 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months0.6%
6 Months14.09%
YTD15.96%
1 Year9.67%
23 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:02:20 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹247.25

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 247.8. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:18:57 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹247.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 274,735. The closing price for the shares was 247.25.


