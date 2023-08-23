Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹247.55 and closed at ₹247.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹250 and a low of ₹246.80 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 274,735.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹247.8
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹248, which has had a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.2 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Powergrid has seen a slight increase.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹247.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹247.8
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹247.85. There has been a small percent change of 0.02, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|0.6%
|6 Months
|14.09%
|YTD
|15.96%
|1 Year
|9.67%
Powergrid Live Updates
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹247.25
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹247.8. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹247.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 274,735. The closing price for the shares was ₹247.25.
