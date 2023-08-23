Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹247.55 and closed at ₹247.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹250 and a low of ₹246.80 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 274,735.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹248, which has had a percent change of 0.08. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount. The net change is 0.2, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.2 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Powergrid has seen a slight increase.
Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹247.85. There has been a small percent change of 0.02, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|0.6%
|6 Months
|14.09%
|YTD
|15.96%
|1 Year
|9.67%
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹247.8. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 274,735. The closing price for the shares was ₹247.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!