Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:29 AM IST Trade
Powergrid stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 237.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.85 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 240.15 and closed at 237.25 on the last day of trading. The high and low prices for the day were both 240.15. The market capitalization of the company is 223,354.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 245.2 and 157.8, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 240.0 as against previous close of 237.35

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 244.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 244.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 244.55. The offer quantity stands at 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 10800, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Powergrid is 65340000.

23 Jan 2024, 11:23 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low price of 240 and a high price of 246.

23 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.85, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹237.25

The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of 244.85. There has been a 3.2% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.6.

23 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.7 (+240.0%) & 2.85 (+216.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 243.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.9 (-69.11%) & 3.35 (-60.12%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC309.71.60.52325.6162.65300305.75
Adani Green Energy1677.050.20.012185.3439.35265650.17
Power Grid Corporation Of India244.056.82.87245.2157.8226980.67
Adani Power524.6-12.25-2.28589.3132.55202335.02
Adani Energy Solutions1099.3-29.3-2.62798.6630.0122626.11
23 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation of India stock had a low price of 240 and a high price of 246.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.3, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹237.25

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 244.3. There has been a percent change of 2.97, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a positive performance.

23 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 240.0 as against previous close of 237.35

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 243.15. The bid price for this stock is 242.95, while the offer price is 243.15. The offer quantity is 7200, and the bid quantity is 18000. The open interest for Powergrid is 65448000.

23 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.5, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹237.25

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.5. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a rise in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.64%
3 Months7.07%
6 Months29.56%
YTD0.0%
1 Year41.66%
23 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹237.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 1122 shares. The closing price for the stock was 237.25.

