Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

Powergrid January futures opened at 240.0 as against previous close of 237.35 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 244.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 244.35, while the offer price is slightly higher at 244.55. The offer quantity stands at 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 10800, showing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Powergrid is 65340000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low price of ₹240 and a high price of ₹246. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.85, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹237.25 The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of ₹244.85. There has been a 3.2% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 7.6. Click here for Powergrid Dividend

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.7 (+240.0%) & ₹2.85 (+216.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹243.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.9 (-69.11%) & ₹3.35 (-60.12%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 309.7 1.6 0.52 325.6 162.65 300305.75 Adani Green Energy 1677.05 0.2 0.01 2185.3 439.35 265650.17 Power Grid Corporation Of India 244.05 6.8 2.87 245.2 157.8 226980.67 Adani Power 524.6 -12.25 -2.28 589.3 132.55 202335.02 Adani Energy Solutions 1099.3 -29.3 -2.6 2798.6 630.0 122626.11

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation of India stock had a low price of ₹240 and a high price of ₹246. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.3, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹237.25 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹244.3. There has been a percent change of 2.97, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.05, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a positive performance. Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

Powergrid Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid January futures opened at 240.0 as against previous close of 237.35 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 243.15. The bid price for this stock is 242.95, while the offer price is 243.15. The offer quantity is 7200, and the bid quantity is 18000. The open interest for Powergrid is 65448000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.5, up 2.21% from yesterday's ₹237.25 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹242.5. There has been a percent change of 2.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.25, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a rise in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.64% 3 Months 7.07% 6 Months 29.56% YTD 0.0% 1 Year 41.66%