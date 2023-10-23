comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets in Trading Today

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 202.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's opening price was 205.7. The stock maintained this price throughout the day, with no change in the closing price. The high for the day was also 205.7, while the low was 200.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 188,709.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,560,245 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:00:27 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.25, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 201.25 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% or 1.65.

Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:09 PM IST

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days205.04
10 Days202.03
20 Days200.42
50 Days193.64
100 Days189.42
300 Days178.68
23 Oct 2023, 01:20:03 PM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.6 (-52.0%) & 0.2 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.2 (+84.62%) & 4.95 (+16.47%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14:47 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 199.65, while the high price is 205.25.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11:28 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 200.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of 2.65 in the stock price.

Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:57:04 PM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:52:34 PM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 202.2 as against previous close of 203.2

Powergrid is a stock trading at a spot price of 201.85. The bid price is 202.25 and the offer price is 202.4. The offer quantity is 7200 and the bid quantity is 3600. The stock has an open interest of 48,571,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:41:58 PM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.9-3.05-1.27251.5161.2230683.69
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.4-1.5-0.74208.9153.34187313.69
Adani Green Energy900.5-19.6-2.132259.15439.35142642.12
Adani Power324.7-13.4-3.96410.0132.55125234.81
Adani Energy Solutions746.5-17.3-2.263385.3630.083271.53
23 Oct 2023, 12:32:31 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current stock price of Powergrid is 201.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.54% or a net change of -1.1.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23:19 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 201.3, while the high price is 205.25.

23 Oct 2023, 12:00:01 PM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.0 (-20.0%) & 0.3 (-25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (+15.38%) & 3.5 (+12.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:58:11 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.45, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of 201.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.71. The net change in the stock price is -1.45.

23 Oct 2023, 11:54:04 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5457
Buy5558
Hold3334
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:32:45 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC238.45-2.5-1.04251.5161.2231217.0
Power Grid Corporation Of India202.35-0.55-0.27208.9153.34188197.25
Adani Green Energy897.5-22.6-2.462259.15439.35142166.92
Adani Power326.25-11.85-3.5410.0132.55125832.63
Adani Energy Solutions747.25-16.55-2.173385.3630.083355.19
23 Oct 2023, 11:28:40 AM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 202.2 as against previous close of 203.2

Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 202.6. The bid price for the stock is 203.0, while the offer price is 203.1. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 49654800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:22:12 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 201.45 and the high price is 205.25.

23 Oct 2023, 11:15:55 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹202.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 202.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, there has been a small decrease in the stock price of Powergrid.

23 Oct 2023, 10:50:14 AM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.35 (+8.0%) & 0.35 (-12.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-15.38%) & 2.75 (-11.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:29 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹202.2, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current stock price of Powergrid is 202.2, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% or 0.7.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41:59 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC238.35-2.6-1.08251.5161.2231120.04
Power Grid Corporation Of India202.4-0.5-0.25208.9153.34188243.75
Adani Green Energy900.15-19.95-2.172259.15439.35142586.68
Adani Power325.3-12.8-3.79410.0132.55125466.22
Adani Energy Solutions748.25-15.55-2.043385.3630.083466.74
23 Oct 2023, 10:12:08 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation of India stock reached a low of 201.45 and a high of 205.25 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09:16 AM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 202.2 as against previous close of 203.2

Powergrid stock has a spot price of 203.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 204.25, while the offer price is 204.4. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The stock has a significant open interest of 51606000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:59:10 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:37 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹202.9

The current stock price of Powergrid is 203.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:33 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months12.98%
6 Months16.81%
YTD26.56%
1 Year24.35%
23 Oct 2023, 09:02:45 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹202.9, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹205.7

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 202.9. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 08:18:12 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹205.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 1,560,245 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 205.7.

