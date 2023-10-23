Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets in Trading Today

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.25, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹201.25 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% or ₹1.65. Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 205.04 10 Days 202.03 20 Days 200.42 50 Days 193.64 100 Days 189.42 300 Days 178.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-52.0%) & ₹0.2 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (+84.62%) & ₹4.95 (+16.47%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.65, while the high price is ₹205.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹200.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price. Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

Powergrid Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid October futures opened at 202.2 as against previous close of 203.2 Powergrid is a stock trading at a spot price of 201.85. The bid price is 202.25 and the offer price is 202.4. The offer quantity is 7200 and the bid quantity is 3600. The stock has an open interest of 48,571,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 237.9 -3.05 -1.27 251.5 161.2 230683.69 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.4 -1.5 -0.74 208.9 153.34 187313.69 Adani Green Energy 900.5 -19.6 -2.13 2259.15 439.35 142642.12 Adani Power 324.7 -13.4 -3.96 410.0 132.55 125234.81 Adani Energy Solutions 746.5 -17.3 -2.26 3385.3 630.0 83271.53 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.8, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.54% or a net change of -1.1.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹201.3, while the high price is ₹205.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-20.0%) & ₹0.3 (-25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (+15.38%) & ₹3.5 (+12.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.45, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of ₹201.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.71. The net change in the stock price is -1.45.

Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 4 5 7 Buy 5 5 5 8 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 238.45 -2.5 -1.04 251.5 161.2 231217.0 Power Grid Corporation Of India 202.35 -0.55 -0.27 208.9 153.34 188197.25 Adani Green Energy 897.5 -22.6 -2.46 2259.15 439.35 142166.92 Adani Power 326.25 -11.85 -3.5 410.0 132.55 125832.63 Adani Energy Solutions 747.25 -16.55 -2.17 3385.3 630.0 83355.19

Powergrid October futures opened at 202.2 as against previous close of 203.2 Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 202.6. The bid price for the stock is 203.0, while the offer price is 203.1. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 49654800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹201.45 and the high price is ₹205.25.

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹202.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹202.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, there has been a small decrease in the stock price of Powergrid.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (+8.0%) & ₹0.35 (-12.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-15.38%) & ₹2.75 (-11.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹202.2, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹202.2, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% or ₹0.7.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 238.35 -2.6 -1.08 251.5 161.2 231120.04 Power Grid Corporation Of India 202.4 -0.5 -0.25 208.9 153.34 188243.75 Adani Green Energy 900.15 -19.95 -2.17 2259.15 439.35 142586.68 Adani Power 325.3 -12.8 -3.79 410.0 132.55 125466.22 Adani Energy Solutions 748.25 -15.55 -2.04 3385.3 630.0 83466.74

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹201.45 and a high of ₹205.25 on the current day.

Powergrid October futures opened at 202.2 as against previous close of 203.2 Powergrid stock has a spot price of 203.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 204.25, while the offer price is 204.4. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The stock has a significant open interest of 51606000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid Live Updates

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹202.9 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹203.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.52% 3 Months 12.98% 6 Months 16.81% YTD 26.56% 1 Year 24.35%

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹202.9, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹205.7 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹202.9. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.