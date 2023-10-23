Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Powergrid's opening price was ₹205.7. The stock maintained this price throughout the day, with no change in the closing price. The high for the day was also ₹205.7, while the low was ₹200.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹188,709.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,560,245 shares.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹201.25 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% or ₹1.65.
Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.6 (-52.0%) & ₹0.2 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (+84.62%) & ₹4.95 (+16.47%) respectively.
The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.65, while the high price is ₹205.25.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹200.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price.
Powergrid is a stock trading at a spot price of 201.85. The bid price is 202.25 and the offer price is 202.4. The offer quantity is 7200 and the bid quantity is 3600. The stock has an open interest of 48,571,200.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.54% or a net change of -1.1.
The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹201.3, while the high price is ₹205.25.
Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.0 (-20.0%) & ₹0.3 (-25.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (+15.38%) & ₹3.5 (+12.9%) respectively.
The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of ₹201.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.71. The net change in the stock price is -1.45.
Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 202.6. The bid price for the stock is 203.0, while the offer price is 203.1. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 49654800.
The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹201.45 and the high price is ₹205.25.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹202.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Overall, there has been a small decrease in the stock price of Powergrid.
Top active call options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (+8.0%) & ₹0.35 (-12.5%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 23 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-15.38%) & ₹2.75 (-11.29%) respectively.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹202.2, with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.34% or ₹0.7.
The Power Grid Corporation of India stock reached a low of ₹201.45 and a high of ₹205.25 on the current day.
Powergrid stock has a spot price of 203.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 204.25, while the offer price is 204.4. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The stock has a significant open interest of 51606000.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹203.65, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹202.9. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 1,560,245 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹205.7.
