Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 247.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at ₹249.5 and closed at ₹247.8. The stock reached a high of ₹249.9 and a low of ₹247.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently ₹174,107.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. On the BSE, a total of 229,847 shares of Powergrid were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:02:58 AM IST
