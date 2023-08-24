Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 247.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at 249.5 and closed at 247.8. The stock reached a high of 249.9 and a low of 247.2. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently 174,107.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. On the BSE, a total of 229,847 shares of Powergrid were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹247.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 229,847 shares with a closing price of 247.8.

