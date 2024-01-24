Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid, a power transmission company, opened at ₹240.15 and closed at ₹237.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹246.8 and a low of ₹236.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹221,261.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.2, while the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 1,472,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.