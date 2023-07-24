comScore
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Powergrid stock opened at 243.15 and closed at 244.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 246.25 and a low of 242.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 170,026.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on the last trading day was 244,383.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:04:11 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.15 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 244,383 shares. The closing price for the stock was 244.15.

