Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

The Powergrid stock opened at ₹243.15 and closed at ₹244.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹246.25 and a low of ₹242.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹170,026.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on the last trading day was 244,383.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.