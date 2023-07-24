Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:04 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The Powergrid stock opened at ₹243.15 and closed at ₹244.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹246.25 and a low of ₹242.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹170,026.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on the last trading day was 244,383.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:04:11 AM IST
