Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹212.45 and closed at ₹211.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹213.1 and a low of ₹209.3. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹196,103.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215.1, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 359,298 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.79%
|3 Months
|12.85%
|6 Months
|18.18%
|YTD
|31.59%
|1 Year
|30.7%
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹211.75. It has experienced a 0.43% increase in its value, with a net change of 0.9.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid BSE shares was 359,298. The closing price of these shares was ₹211.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!