Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 210.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 212.45 and closed at 211.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 213.1 and a low of 209.3. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 196,103.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215.1, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 359,298 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months12.85%
6 Months18.18%
YTD31.59%
1 Year30.7%
24 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹211.75, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹210.85

The current price of Powergrid stock is 211.75. It has experienced a 0.43% increase in its value, with a net change of 0.9.

24 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹211.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid BSE shares was 359,298. The closing price of these shares was 211.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.