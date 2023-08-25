Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 246.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 250 and closed at 249.6. The stock had a high of 252.6 and a low of 245.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 171805.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 378,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹246.5, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹246.3

The current stock price of Powergrid is 246.5 with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹246.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹246.3

The current stock price of Powergrid is 246.75. There has been a 0.18 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months-1.85%
6 Months15.5%
YTD15.26%
1 Year7.34%
25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹246.3, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹249.6

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 246.3. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

25 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹249.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 378,368 shares, with a closing price of 249.6.

