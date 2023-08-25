Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹250 and closed at ₹249.6. The stock had a high of ₹252.6 and a low of ₹245.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹171805.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 378,368 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-1.85%
|6 Months
|15.5%
|YTD
|15.26%
|1 Year
|7.34%
On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 378,368 shares, with a closing price of ₹249.6.
