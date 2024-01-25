Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 246.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.9 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 237.1 and closed at 237.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 247, while the lowest price was 234.95. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 228,980.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.2, and the 52-week low is 157.8. The BSE volume for the day was 843,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹246.9, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹246.2

The current price of Powergrid stock is 246.9, with a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in its value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹237.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a total volume of 843,168 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 237.9.

