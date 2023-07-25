Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 244.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Powergrid's stock opened and closed at ₹244.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹248.1 and a low of ₹242.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹172,642.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 327,011 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:22:42 AM IST
