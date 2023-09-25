Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Sees Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹200.6 and closed at ₹201.8. The stock reached a high of ₹202.65 and a low of ₹196.4. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹138,881.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9 and the 52-week low is ₹139.76. The stock had a BSE volume of 662,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.