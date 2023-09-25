Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Sees Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Powergrid stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 199.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 200.6 and closed at 201.8. The stock reached a high of 202.65 and a low of 196.4. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 138,881.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9 and the 52-week low is 139.76. The stock had a BSE volume of 662,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data shows that the Powergrid stock price is 199.95 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the net change in price is 0.85 rupees.

