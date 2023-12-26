Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Positive Trading Day

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹233.85 and closed at ₹232.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹234.2, while the low was ₹230.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹215,494.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹238 and a low of ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 672,707 shares.
Powergrid's spot price is currently at 234.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 234.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 234.5. The offer quantity is 10800, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. Conversely, the bid quantity is 14400, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest stands at a significant 59130000.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹233.8. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small but positive change in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|8.03%
|6 Months
|23.55%
|YTD
|44.6%
|1 Year
|43.72%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹231.7 with a net change of -0.65 and a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 672,707 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹232.35.
