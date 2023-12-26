Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Positive Trading Day

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹233.85 and closed at ₹232.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹234.2, while the low was ₹230.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹215,494.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹238 and a low of ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 672,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.