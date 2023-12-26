Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 231.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.8 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 233.85 and closed at 232.35. The stock's high for the day was 234.2, while the low was 230.45. The market capitalization of the company is 215,494.99 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 238 and a low of 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 672,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Powergrid December futures opened at 232.35 as against previous close of 231.85

Powergrid's spot price is currently at 234.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 234.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 234.5. The offer quantity is 10800, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. Conversely, the bid quantity is 14400, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest stands at a significant 59130000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹233.8, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹231.7

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 233.8. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a small but positive change in the stock's value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months8.03%
6 Months23.55%
YTD44.6%
1 Year43.72%
26 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹231.7, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹232.35

The current stock price of Powergrid is 231.7 with a net change of -0.65 and a percent change of -0.28. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹232.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 672,707 shares. The closing price for the stock was 232.35.

