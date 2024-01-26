Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Suffers Negative Trading Impact

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was ₹245.05, with a close price of ₹246.2. The stock reached a high of ₹248.35 and a low of ₹243.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at ₹228,283.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.2, while the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Powergrid was 6,416,102.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.