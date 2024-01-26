Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Suffers Negative Trading Impact

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was ₹245.05, with a close price of ₹246.2. The stock reached a high of ₹248.35 and a low of ₹243.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at ₹228,283.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.2, while the 52-week low is ₹157.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Powergrid was 6,416,102.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.16%
|3 Months
|10.22%
|6 Months
|30.57%
|YTD
|3.5%
|1 Year
|49.19%
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹245.45. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 6,416,102 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹246.2.
