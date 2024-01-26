Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Suffers Negative Trading Impact

1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Powergrid stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 246.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 245.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Powergrid was 245.05, with a close price of 246.2. The stock reached a high of 248.35 and a low of 243.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at 228,283.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.2, while the 52-week low is 157.8. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Powergrid was 6,416,102.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.16%
3 Months10.22%
6 Months30.57%
YTD3.5%
1 Year49.19%
26 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹245.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹246.2

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 245.45. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹246.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 6,416,102 shares. The closing price for the stock was 246.2.

