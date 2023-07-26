Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 247.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹248.15 and closed at ₹247.4. The stock had a high of ₹251.5 and a low of ₹248.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹175,188.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹263.65 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,643 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:00:44 AM IST
