Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's 199.5

28 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 199.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 199.3 and closed at 199.6. The stock reached a high of 200.45 and a low of 197.75. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at 185,547.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 751,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.5

Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was 198.95, representing a decrease of 0.28% from the previous day's closing price of 199.5. The net change for the day was -0.55.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC232.350.20.09251.5161.2225302.04
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.95-0.55-0.28208.9153.34185035.05
Adani Green Energy849.15-27.65-3.152259.15439.35134508.12
Adani Power328.315.655.01410.0132.55126623.31
Adani Energy Solutions742.6524.853.463385.3630.082842.06
26 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Power Grid Corporation of India reached a low of 196.2 and a high of 199.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock is 153.18750, while the 52-week high price is 209.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 198.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 198.5, while the offer price stands at 198.65. Both bid and offer quantities are at 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is recorded at 31334400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹198.75, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹199.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 198.75, which has experienced a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.75, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 0.75.

26 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.65 (-14.12%) & 1.5 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.1 (-4.55%) & 3.85 (-1.28%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC231.0-1.15-0.5251.5161.2223992.99
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.6-0.9-0.45208.9153.34184709.53
Adani Green Energy859.25-17.55-2.02259.15439.35136107.99
Adani Power321.659.02.88410.0132.55124058.44
Adani Energy Solutions733.916.12.243385.3630.081866.01
26 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹197.65, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current stock price of Powergrid is 197.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, implying a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Power Grid Corporation Of India reached a low of 196.2 and a high of 199.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 197.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 197.35, while the offer price matches the spot price at 197.5. The offer quantity stands at 122,400, indicating a higher supply, compared to the bid quantity of 10,800. The open interest for Powergrid is 29,898,000, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹197.6, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 197.6. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days204.35
10 Days202.38
20 Days200.45
50 Days194.03
100 Days189.66
300 Days179.06
26 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.4 (-20.0%) & 1.5 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.3 (+4.55%) & 4.15 (+6.41%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹197.8, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 197.8. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 196.2 and a high price of 199.95 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Powergrid Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 197.8. The bid price is 197.75 and the offer price is 197.85. The offer quantity is 3600 shares and the bid quantity is 10800 shares. The open interest is 29563200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC230.6-1.55-0.67251.5161.2223605.12
Power Grid Corporation Of India197.75-1.75-0.88208.9153.34183918.98
Adani Green Energy845.6-31.2-3.562259.15439.35133945.79
Adani Power298.45-14.2-4.54410.0132.55115110.34
Adani Energy Solutions704.75-13.05-1.823385.3630.078614.35
26 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹197.8, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 197.8. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 1.7.

26 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 196.2, while the high price is 199.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-14.12%) & 0.3 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.35 (+6.82%) & 4.25 (+8.97%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹198.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 198.1. There has been a decrease of 0.7% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.4.

26 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5557
Buy5558
Hold3334
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC229.05-3.1-1.34251.5161.2222102.14
Power Grid Corporation Of India197.95-1.55-0.78208.9153.34184104.99
Adani Green Energy832.15-44.65-5.092259.15439.35131815.26
Adani Power296.65-16.0-5.12410.0132.55114416.09
Adani Energy Solutions696.45-21.35-2.973385.3630.077688.49
26 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 198.15. The bid price and offer price for the stock are 198.2 and 198.25 respectively. There is an offer quantity of 3600 and a bid quantity of 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is 28303200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹198, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 198. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.5. This suggests that Powergrid stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low price of 196.2 and a high price of 199.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.65 (-14.12%) & 0.3 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.5 (+13.64%) & 7.1 (+10.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC230.0-2.15-0.93251.5161.2223023.32
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.15-1.35-0.68208.9153.34184291.0
Adani Green Energy831.45-45.35-5.172259.15439.35131704.38
Adani Power297.0-15.65-5.01410.0132.55114551.09
Adani Energy Solutions696.5-21.3-2.973385.3630.077694.07
26 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹197.25, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current stock price of Powergrid is 197.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.13%, resulting in a net change of -2.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 197.2, while the high price is 199.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45

The spot price of Powergrid is 198.2 with a bid price of 197.85 and an offer price of 198.0. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest is 27813600. Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a slightly higher price than its bid and offer prices, indicating potential demand in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹197.4, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 197.4. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 2.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.69%
3 Months10.37%
6 Months11.62%
YTD24.47%
1 Year21.74%
26 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹199.35, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current stock price of Powergrid is 199.35. There has been a decrease of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.15.

26 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.6 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Powergrid BSE volume, there were 751,967 shares traded. The closing price of the shares was 199.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.