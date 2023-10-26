Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's 199.5

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.5 Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was ₹198.95, representing a decrease of 0.28% from the previous day's closing price of ₹199.5. The net change for the day was -0.55.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 232.35 0.2 0.09 251.5 161.2 225302.04 Power Grid Corporation Of India 198.95 -0.55 -0.28 208.9 153.34 185035.05 Adani Green Energy 849.15 -27.65 -3.15 2259.15 439.35 134508.12 Adani Power 328.3 15.65 5.01 410.0 132.55 126623.31 Adani Energy Solutions 742.65 24.85 3.46 3385.3 630.0 82842.06 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Power Grid Corporation of India reached a low of ₹196.2 and a high of ₹199.95 on the current day.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock is 153.18750, while the 52-week high price is 209.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 198.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 198.5, while the offer price stands at 198.65. Both bid and offer quantities are at 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is recorded at 31334400.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-14.12%) & ₹1.5 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.1 (-4.55%) & ₹3.85 (-1.28%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 231.0 -1.15 -0.5 251.5 161.2 223992.99 Power Grid Corporation Of India 198.6 -0.9 -0.45 208.9 153.34 184709.53 Adani Green Energy 859.25 -17.55 -2.0 2259.15 439.35 136107.99 Adani Power 321.65 9.0 2.88 410.0 132.55 124058.44 Adani Energy Solutions 733.9 16.1 2.24 3385.3 630.0 81866.01 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 197.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 197.35, while the offer price matches the spot price at 197.5. The offer quantity stands at 122,400, indicating a higher supply, compared to the bid quantity of 10,800. The open interest for Powergrid is 29,898,000, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹197.6, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹199.5 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹197.6. There has been a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price. Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 204.35 10 Days 202.38 20 Days 200.45 50 Days 194.03 100 Days 189.66 300 Days 179.06

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (-20.0%) & ₹1.5 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (+4.55%) & ₹4.15 (+6.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 197.8. The bid price is 197.75 and the offer price is 197.85. The offer quantity is 3600 shares and the bid quantity is 10800 shares. The open interest is 29563200.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 230.6 -1.55 -0.67 251.5 161.2 223605.12 Power Grid Corporation Of India 197.75 -1.75 -0.88 208.9 153.34 183918.98 Adani Green Energy 845.6 -31.2 -3.56 2259.15 439.35 133945.79 Adani Power 298.45 -14.2 -4.54 410.0 132.55 115110.34 Adani Energy Solutions 704.75 -13.05 -1.82 3385.3 630.0 78614.35

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-14.12%) & ₹0.3 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.35 (+6.82%) & ₹4.25 (+8.97%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 5 7 Buy 5 5 5 8 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 229.05 -3.1 -1.34 251.5 161.2 222102.14 Power Grid Corporation Of India 197.95 -1.55 -0.78 208.9 153.34 184104.99 Adani Green Energy 832.15 -44.65 -5.09 2259.15 439.35 131815.26 Adani Power 296.65 -16.0 -5.12 410.0 132.55 114416.09 Adani Energy Solutions 696.45 -21.35 -2.97 3385.3 630.0 77688.49

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 198.15. The bid price and offer price for the stock are 198.2 and 198.25 respectively. There is an offer quantity of 3600 and a bid quantity of 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is 28303200.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-14.12%) & ₹0.3 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 26 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹190.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.5 (+13.64%) & ₹7.1 (+10.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 230.0 -2.15 -0.93 251.5 161.2 223023.32 Power Grid Corporation Of India 198.15 -1.35 -0.68 208.9 153.34 184291.0 Adani Green Energy 831.45 -45.35 -5.17 2259.15 439.35 131704.38 Adani Power 297.0 -15.65 -5.01 410.0 132.55 114551.09 Adani Energy Solutions 696.5 -21.3 -2.97 3385.3 630.0 77694.07

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.3 as against previous close of 199.45 The spot price of Powergrid is 198.2 with a bid price of 197.85 and an offer price of 198.0. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest is 27813600. Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a slightly higher price than its bid and offer prices, indicating potential demand in the market.

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.69% 3 Months 10.37% 6 Months 11.62% YTD 24.47% 1 Year 21.74%

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹199.35, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹199.5 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹199.35. There has been a decrease of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.15.