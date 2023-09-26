Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 198.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.55 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 199.95 and closed at 199.1, with a high of 200.65 and a low of 196.75 on the last trading day. The company has a market capitalization of 138,741.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 139.76. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 322,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹199.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹198.9

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 199.55. There has been a 0.33 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.47%
3 Months1.78%
6 Months20.49%
YTD24.1%
1 Year30.93%
26 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹198.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹199.1

The current stock price of Powergrid is 198.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.1 percent. This translates to a net change of -0.2.

26 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.1 on last trading day

On the last day of Powergrid trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 322,555. The closing price of the shares was 199.1.

