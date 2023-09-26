Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹199.95 and closed at ₹199.1, with a high of ₹200.65 and a low of ₹196.75 on the last trading day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹138,741.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9, while the 52-week low is ₹139.76. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 322,555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹199.55. There has been a 0.33 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|1.78%
|6 Months
|20.49%
|YTD
|24.1%
|1 Year
|30.93%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹198.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.1 percent. This translates to a net change of -0.2.
On the last day of Powergrid trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 322,555. The closing price of the shares was ₹199.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!