Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trading Day

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹232.7 and closed at ₹231.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.8, while the lowest price was ₹231.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹216,983.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹238, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 513,335.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹235, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1.7.
