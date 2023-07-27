Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of ₹253.55 and a close price of ₹251.15. The stock reached a high of ₹255.65 and a low of ₹250. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹175,083.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 377,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.