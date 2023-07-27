Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of ₹253.55 and a close price of ₹251.15. The stock reached a high of ₹255.65 and a low of ₹250. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹175,083.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 377,081 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:22:48 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹251.15 yesterday
On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 377,081 shares with a closing price of ₹251.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!