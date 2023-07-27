Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 251.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of 253.55 and a close price of 251.15. The stock reached a high of 255.65 and a low of 250. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 175,083.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The stock had a BSE volume of 377,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹251.15 yesterday

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 377,081 shares with a closing price of 251.15.

