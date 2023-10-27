Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹201, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹198.95

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹198.1 and closed at ₹199.5. The stock had a high of ₹199.95 and a low of ₹196.2. Its market capitalization is ₹185,035.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801,599 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed today at ₹201, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹198.95 Powergrid stock closed at ₹201 today, reflecting a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹198.95. The net change in the stock price was ₹2.05.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 236.55 4.9 2.12 251.5 161.2 229374.64 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.0 2.05 1.03 208.9 153.34 186941.67 Adani Green Energy 871.5 22.35 2.63 2259.15 439.35 138048.43 Adani Power 354.1 25.8 7.86 410.0 132.55 136574.21 Adani Energy Solutions 764.5 21.85 2.94 3385.3 630.0 85279.42

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is as follows: Today's low price is ₹199.15 and today's high price is ₹202.

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4 Powergrid, with a spot price of 200.85, has a bid price of 199.7 and an offer price of 199.75. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is 10800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 46515600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.25, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.25. It has experienced a 1.16% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.3. Click here for Powergrid Shareholdings

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.45 (+14.1%) & ₹1.6 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.7 (-26.56%) & ₹2.45 (-33.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 235.75 4.1 1.77 251.5 161.2 228598.9 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.05 2.1 1.06 208.9 153.34 186988.17 Adani Green Energy 887.0 37.85 4.46 2259.15 439.35 140503.68 Adani Power 351.7 23.4 7.13 410.0 132.55 135648.54 Adani Energy Solutions 763.95 21.3 2.87 3385.3 630.0 85218.06

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹200.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 points.

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4 Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 201. The bid price is 199.2, and the offer price is 199.3. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 46587600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹199.15 and a high price of ₹202 on the current day.

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.1, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.1. There has been a 1.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 202.84 10 Days 202.53 20 Days 200.48 50 Days 194.39 100 Days 189.90 300 Days 179.25

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹199.15 and a high of ₹201.85 today.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (+12.82%) & ₹1.55 (-3.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (-22.66%) & ₹2.7 (-27.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.05, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.05. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.1.

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4 Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 201.25. The bid price for the stock is 199.5, while the offer price is 199.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,800 and a bid quantity of 3,600. The open interest for Powergrid is 46,735,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid Live Updates POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 238.2 6.55 2.83 251.5 161.2 230974.59 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.1 2.15 1.08 208.9 153.34 187034.68 Adani Green Energy 878.1 28.95 3.41 2259.15 439.35 139093.89 Adani Power 343.9 15.6 4.75 410.0 132.55 132640.13 Adani Energy Solutions 754.4 11.75 1.58 3385.3 630.0 84152.77

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹200.95. There has been a 1.01% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.15, while the high price is ₹201.85.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.55 (+16.67%) & ₹1.65 (+3.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.9 (-23.44%) & ₹0.35 (-46.15%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Powergrid News

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 236.75 5.1 2.2 251.5 161.2 229568.57 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.15 2.2 1.11 208.9 153.34 187081.18 Adani Green Energy 878.7 29.55 3.48 2259.15 439.35 139188.93 Adani Power 341.1 12.8 3.9 410.0 132.55 131560.19 Adani Energy Solutions 752.6 9.95 1.34 3385.3 630.0 83951.98

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.2. There has been a 1.13% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.25.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.15, while the high price is ₹201.85.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (+15.38%) & ₹1.65 (+3.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.1 (-20.31%) & ₹0.35 (-46.15%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 235.85 4.2 1.81 251.5 161.2 228695.87 Power Grid Corporation Of India 200.65 1.7 0.85 208.9 153.34 186616.15 Adani Green Energy 876.7 27.55 3.24 2259.15 439.35 138872.13 Adani Power 337.8 9.5 2.89 410.0 132.55 130287.4 Adani Energy Solutions 753.0 10.35 1.39 3385.3 630.0 83996.6

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.3, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹198.95 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹200.3. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 1.35.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.15 and the high price is ₹201.85.

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 201. The bid price is 199.5 and the offer price is 199.65. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is 46980000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid Live Updates POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.5 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹198.95, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.66% 3 Months 11.04% 6 Months 12.42% YTD 24.13% 1 Year 21.4%

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.5 The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹198.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.28% or -0.55 points.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.5 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Powergrid recorded a volume of 801,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹199.5.