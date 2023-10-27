comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 201, up 1.03% from yesterday's 198.95
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹201, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹198.95

24 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 198.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 198.1 and closed at 199.5. The stock had a high of 199.95 and a low of 196.2. Its market capitalization is 185,035.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801,599 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39:54 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed today at ₹201, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹198.95

Powergrid stock closed at 201 today, reflecting a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of 198.95. The net change in the stock price was 2.05.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16:06 PM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC236.554.92.12251.5161.2229374.64
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.02.051.03208.9153.34186941.67
Adani Green Energy871.522.352.632259.15439.35138048.43
Adani Power354.125.87.86410.0132.55136574.21
Adani Energy Solutions764.521.852.943385.3630.085279.42
27 Oct 2023, 05:30:10 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is as follows: Today's low price is 199.15 and today's high price is 202.

27 Oct 2023, 03:29:33 PM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4

Powergrid, with a spot price of 200.85, has a bid price of 199.7 and an offer price of 199.75. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is 10800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 46515600.

27 Oct 2023, 03:10:29 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.25, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current stock price of Powergrid is 201.25. It has experienced a 1.16% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

27 Oct 2023, 02:50:04 PM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.45 (+14.1%) & 1.6 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.7 (-26.56%) & 2.45 (-33.78%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:31:07 PM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC235.754.11.77251.5161.2228598.9
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.052.11.06208.9153.34186988.17
Adani Green Energy887.037.854.462259.15439.35140503.68
Adani Power351.723.47.13410.0132.55135648.54
Adani Energy Solutions763.9521.32.873385.3630.085218.06
27 Oct 2023, 02:24:12 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current stock price of Powergrid is 200.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23:22 PM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4

Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 201. The bid price is 199.2, and the offer price is 199.3. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 46587600.

27 Oct 2023, 02:17:17 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 199.15 and a high price of 202 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:55:19 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.1, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 201.1. There has been a 1.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35:10 PM IST

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days202.84
10 Days202.53
20 Days200.48
50 Days194.39
100 Days189.90
300 Days179.25
27 Oct 2023, 01:24:37 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 199.15 and a high of 201.85 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:22:49 PM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.4 (+12.82%) & 1.55 (-3.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.95 (-22.66%) & 2.7 (-27.03%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16:09 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.05, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 201.05. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.1.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:28 PM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4

Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 201.25. The bid price for the stock is 199.5, while the offer price is 199.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,800 and a bid quantity of 3,600. The open interest for Powergrid is 46,735,200.

27 Oct 2023, 12:50:01 PM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42:34 PM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC238.26.552.83251.5161.2230974.59
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.12.151.08208.9153.34187034.68
Adani Green Energy878.128.953.412259.15439.35139093.89
Adani Power343.915.64.75410.0132.55132640.13
Adani Energy Solutions754.411.751.583385.3630.084152.77
27 Oct 2023, 12:36:09 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 200.95. There has been a 1.01% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:14:15 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 199.15, while the high price is 201.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:08:23 PM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.55 (+16.67%) & 1.65 (+3.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.9 (-23.44%) & 0.35 (-46.15%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:52:21 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current stock price of Powergrid is 201.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40:52 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC236.755.12.2251.5161.2229568.57
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.152.21.11208.9153.34187081.18
Adani Green Energy878.729.553.482259.15439.35139188.93
Adani Power341.112.83.9410.0132.55131560.19
Adani Energy Solutions752.69.951.343385.3630.083951.98
27 Oct 2023, 11:17:16 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹201.2, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 201.2. There has been a 1.13% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.25.

27 Oct 2023, 11:17:09 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 199.15, while the high price is 201.85.

27 Oct 2023, 10:50:03 AM IST

Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.5 (+15.38%) & 1.65 (+3.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.1 (-20.31%) & 0.35 (-46.15%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41:25 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC235.854.21.81251.5161.2228695.87
Power Grid Corporation Of India200.651.70.85208.9153.34186616.15
Adani Green Energy876.727.553.242259.15439.35138872.13
Adani Power337.89.52.89410.0132.55130287.4
Adani Energy Solutions753.010.351.393385.3630.083996.6
27 Oct 2023, 10:38:18 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.3, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹198.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 200.3. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 1.35.

27 Oct 2023, 10:19:46 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 199.15 and the high price is 201.85.

27 Oct 2023, 10:12:40 AM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 198.5 as against previous close of 197.4

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 201. The bid price is 199.5 and the offer price is 199.65. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is 46980000.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:01 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:43:27 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 198.95, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39:55 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.66%
3 Months11.04%
6 Months12.42%
YTD24.13%
1 Year21.4%
27 Oct 2023, 09:17:23 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹198.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹199.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 198.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.28% or -0.55 points.

27 Oct 2023, 08:18:20 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹199.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid recorded a volume of 801,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 199.5.

