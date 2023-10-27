Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 201, up 1.03% from yesterday's 198.95

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹198.1 and closed at ₹199.5. The stock had a high of ₹199.95 and a low of ₹196.2. Its market capitalization is ₹185,035.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801,599 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Powergrid stock closed at ₹201 today, reflecting a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹198.95. The net change in the stock price was ₹2.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|236.55
|4.9
|2.12
|251.5
|161.2
|229374.64
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|201.0
|2.05
|1.03
|208.9
|153.34
|186941.67
|Adani Green Energy
|871.5
|22.35
|2.63
|2259.15
|439.35
|138048.43
|Adani Power
|354.1
|25.8
|7.86
|410.0
|132.55
|136574.21
|Adani Energy Solutions
|764.5
|21.85
|2.94
|3385.3
|630.0
|85279.42
The current day's high and low data for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is as follows: Today's low price is ₹199.15 and today's high price is ₹202.
Powergrid, with a spot price of 200.85, has a bid price of 199.7 and an offer price of 199.75. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is 10800 shares. The stock has an open interest of 46515600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.25. It has experienced a 1.16% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
Click here for Powergrid Shareholdings
Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.45 (+14.1%) & ₹1.6 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.7 (-26.56%) & ₹2.45 (-33.78%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|235.75
|4.1
|1.77
|251.5
|161.2
|228598.9
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|201.05
|2.1
|1.06
|208.9
|153.34
|186988.17
|Adani Green Energy
|887.0
|37.85
|4.46
|2259.15
|439.35
|140503.68
|Adani Power
|351.7
|23.4
|7.13
|410.0
|132.55
|135648.54
|Adani Energy Solutions
|763.95
|21.3
|2.87
|3385.3
|630.0
|85218.06
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹200.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2 points.
Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 201. The bid price is 199.2, and the offer price is 199.3. The offer quantity is 3600, and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest for Powergrid is 46587600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹199.15 and a high price of ₹202 on the current day.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.1. There has been a 1.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.15.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|202.84
|10 Days
|202.53
|20 Days
|200.48
|50 Days
|194.39
|100 Days
|189.90
|300 Days
|179.25
The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹199.15 and a high of ₹201.85 today.
Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (+12.82%) & ₹1.55 (-3.13%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (-22.66%) & ₹2.7 (-27.03%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.05. There has been a percent change of 1.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.1.
Powergrid is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 201.25. The bid price for the stock is 199.5, while the offer price is 199.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 10,800 and a bid quantity of 3,600. The open interest for Powergrid is 46,735,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|238.2
|6.55
|2.83
|251.5
|161.2
|230974.59
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|201.1
|2.15
|1.08
|208.9
|153.34
|187034.68
|Adani Green Energy
|878.1
|28.95
|3.41
|2259.15
|439.35
|139093.89
|Adani Power
|343.9
|15.6
|4.75
|410.0
|132.55
|132640.13
|Adani Energy Solutions
|754.4
|11.75
|1.58
|3385.3
|630.0
|84152.77
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹200.95. There has been a 1.01% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.15, while the high price is ₹201.85.
Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.55 (+16.67%) & ₹1.65 (+3.13%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.9 (-23.44%) & ₹0.35 (-46.15%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.13, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Click here for Powergrid News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|236.75
|5.1
|2.2
|251.5
|161.2
|229568.57
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|201.15
|2.2
|1.11
|208.9
|153.34
|187081.18
|Adani Green Energy
|878.7
|29.55
|3.48
|2259.15
|439.35
|139188.93
|Adani Power
|341.1
|12.8
|3.9
|410.0
|132.55
|131560.19
|Adani Energy Solutions
|752.6
|9.95
|1.34
|3385.3
|630.0
|83951.98
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹201.2. There has been a 1.13% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.25.
The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.15, while the high price is ₹201.85.
Top active call options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.5 (+15.38%) & ₹1.65 (+3.13%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 27 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹180.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.1 (-20.31%) & ₹0.35 (-46.15%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|235.85
|4.2
|1.81
|251.5
|161.2
|228695.87
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|200.65
|1.7
|0.85
|208.9
|153.34
|186616.15
|Adani Green Energy
|876.7
|27.55
|3.24
|2259.15
|439.35
|138872.13
|Adani Power
|337.8
|9.5
|2.89
|410.0
|132.55
|130287.4
|Adani Energy Solutions
|753.0
|10.35
|1.39
|3385.3
|630.0
|83996.6
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹200.3. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 1.35.
The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹199.15 and the high price is ₹201.85.
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 201. The bid price is 199.5 and the offer price is 199.65. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The open interest for Powergrid is 46980000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹198.95, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.66%
|3 Months
|11.04%
|6 Months
|12.42%
|YTD
|24.13%
|1 Year
|21.4%
The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹198.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.28% or -0.55 points.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid recorded a volume of 801,599 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹199.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!