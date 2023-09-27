Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Trading Surges

On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at ₹199 and closed at ₹198.9. The stock reached a high of ₹200.15 and a low of ₹197.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹138,392.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹205.9 and ₹139.76 respectively. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 236,959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹199.05. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for Powergrid stock.
