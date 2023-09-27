Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Trading Surges

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 198.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at 199 and closed at 198.9. The stock reached a high of 200.15 and a low of 197.65 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 138,392.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 205.9 and 139.76 respectively. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 236,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹199.05, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹198.4

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 199.05. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for Powergrid stock.

27 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹198.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 236,959 shares and closed at a price of 198.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.